Victoria County Asks the province for a Third Time to Allow Electric Vehicles such as Golf Carts on Baddeck Streets

Victoria County is asking the province to allow electric vehicles like golf carts on Baddeck streets.

Victoria County Warden Bruce Morrison said this is the third time in about 10 years that the county made such a request. He said the municipality applied to the minister of public works and sent a copy to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, noting it was felt such a move would fit in with the province’s climate change plan.

When asked about the reasons given for the previous two rejections, Morrison said it had to do with liability and licensing and it would require a change to the motor vehicle act.

Morrison said he still feels it is a viable idea, noting there are no emissions, adding he figures there would be restrictions and the vehicles would require things like seatbelts and lights. He also pointed out that the area is an international tourism destination, with 400 available rooms and no taxi service.

Morrison said they are asking for it to be a pilot project, noting he would like to hear back by the first of the new year.