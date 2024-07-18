Listen Live

Victoria County District RCMP asks for the Public’s Help in Locating 80-Year-Old Richard Mahoney

Jul 18, 2024 | Local News

Victoria County District RCMP is seeking for the public’s help in locating 80-year-old Richard Mahoney of Baddeck.

Mahoney was last seen early this morning on Jessica Wong Ln. in Baddeck. He is believed to be on foot.

Mahoney is described as 5-foot-8, and weighs 140 pounds . He has grey hair and blue eyes, and a dark bruise on his right elbow. He may be wearing dark-coloured pants. There is no further clothing description.

RCMP photo of Richard Mahoney

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Mahoney is asked to contact Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.


