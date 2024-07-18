Victoria County District RCMP asks for the Public’s Help in Locating 80-Year-Old Richard Mahoney

Victoria County District RCMP is seeking for the public’s help in locating 80-year-old Richard Mahoney of Baddeck.

Mahoney was last seen early this morning on Jessica Wong Ln. in Baddeck. He is believed to be on foot.

Mahoney is described as 5-foot-8, and weighs 140 pounds . He has grey hair and blue eyes, and a dark bruise on his right elbow. He may be wearing dark-coloured pants. There is no further clothing description.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Mahoney is asked to contact Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.