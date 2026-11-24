A man has been charged with Attempted Murder after Victoria County District RCMP responded to a report of a gunshot in Sugar Loaf.

Police say shortly before 2 a-m on Saturday morning, officers received a report of an altercation between two men outside a home on Bay St. Lawrence Road. A gunshot was also heard.

When RCMP arrived, officers found a man injured by a gunshot outside the residence. He was transported to hospital by EHS. A second man at the scene was arrested. 38-year-old Mark Edward Feddema of Sugar Loaf faces charges of Attempt to Commit Murder with a Firearm and Assault Causing Bodily Harm. He appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Wagmatcook Provincial Court Thursday.

Police also searched the home and seized a firearm. The investigation is continuing, with assistance from the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, Richmond-Inverness Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Nova Scotia RCMP Forensic Identification Service.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.