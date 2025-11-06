Victoria County District RCMP Investigate Fatal Crash in Bouldaderie East

Victoria County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Boularderie East.

On November 4 at approximately 7:40 a.m., RCMP, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a crash on Hwy. 105 and Patterson Road near Boularderie East. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a truck had left the road and come to rest in a deep ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 48-year-old Boularderie man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was travelling on Hwy. 105 during the late night of November 3 or early morning of November 4 and may have seen the vehicle, a red/burgundy Ford F-150. It is believed to have been travelling westbound on Highway 105, possibly having started from Sydney on November 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.