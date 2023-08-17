Victoria County District RCMP investigate School Bus Fire in Baddeck

Victoria County District RCMP arrested two youths in an arson investigation after a school bus

fire in Baddeck.

On Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:45 p.m., RCMP, the Baddeck Volunteer Fire Department and EHS, responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a school bus garage on Shore Road in Baddeck. Officers were at the property earlier that morning investigating break-ins and damage to multiple school buses.

When officers arrived, one of the school buses was engulfed in flames and firefighters were working on extinguishing the fire. Once the fire was out, RCMP officers determined that the blaze was the result of Arson.

On Sunday, RCMP officers arrested a youth in relation to the investigation and, on Monday, a second youth was arrested. Both have since been released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date. They will be facing a charge of Arson.