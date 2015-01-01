Victoria County District RCMP Lay a Fraud Charge In Connection with Construction Work

Victoria County District RCMP charged a man with fraud after investigating a complaint of fraudulent business practices.

On October 1, RCMP received a report of a man operating a construction business, Blue Skye Trucking, who allegedly defrauded a woman of nearly $10,000. RCMP officers learned that the victim had hired the man to build a garage on her property on Highway 5 in Big Bras D’Or.

The victim paid the man a deposit of $13,000, however the man never made any effort to complete the work nor did he order the materials required. The man did repay approximately $3,500 however, the remaining amount was never returned.

Bryton Bernard, 23, of Eskasoni, faces a charge of Fraud over $5,000. Bernard is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on January 3 at 9:30 a.m.