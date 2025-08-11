Victoria County Man Dies in a Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash in Cape Breton Highlands National Park over the weekend.

On August 10, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Inverness County District RCMP, fire, EHS and Parks Canada responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on the Cabot Trail at North Mountain.

Responders located a motorcycle that had hit the guardrail. The motorcycle rider, a 21-year-old man from Victoria County, was transported to hospital by EHS and pronounced deceased.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the crash; the investigation is ongoing.

A section of the Cabot Trail on North Mountain was closed for several hours and has since reopened.