Victoria County Memorial Hospital Undergoing Maintenance

Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck is undergoing some maintenance this month.

Nova Scotia Health officials say shingles on a section of the hospital’s roof will be replaced and other repairs will be done in November. The work is expected to be completed by early December, but is weather dependent.

While maintenance work continues, area residents will still be able to access the hospital, but they are are asked to use caution as they enter and leave the hospital or use its grounds.

Overhead protection will be in place, but you’re advised to exercise caution in any areas where construction is taking place and not enter areas that are blocked by construction.

Residents are also reminded to follow COVID-19 measures including visitor restrictions, social distancing, wearing a non-medical mask and good hand hygiene.