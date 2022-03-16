Victoria County to Receive AED’s from a fire department in Ontario

A donation of 13 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from Markham Fire and Emergency Services will benefit residents of Victoria County.

EHS Operations paramedic Lyle Donovan, who also serves as Fire Services Coordinator for Victoria County, contacted Chris Nearing, Deputy Fire Chief in Markham, Ont. and a native of Glace Bay.

It was through that connection that an offer to send 13 AEDs that Markham Fire was looking to replace, which were still in great shape, was made to Donovan and he graciously accepted.

Those AEDs will be placed in businesses across Victoria County which are open year-round, giving the public improved access to these devices when needed.

The AEDs will be added to the EHS AED Registry. These devices are an important tool in Heart and Stroke’s Chain of Survival, which includes early recognition of a cardiac arrest and calling 911, performing hands-only CPR, and using an AED.