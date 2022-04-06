Videoconference Rules for Municipal Meetings Questioned at Port Hawkesbury Town Council

A Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor is joining those criticizing new videoconferencing rules for municipal meetings.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, CAO Terry Doyle said town council reviewed another draft of the policy at a March 29 special meeting, which reflects the terms outlined in the Municipal Government Act.

Doyle said this is a “shortened” videoconferencing policy.

While some meetings should be held in-person, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said the policy makes no sense for many municipal committees like accessibility, physician recruitment, and the regional library where members are geographically spread out, or face barriers to attending in-person.

Pointing to the other levels of government which continue to hold their committees on Zoom, MacDougall said “reducing the barriers” to participation and attendance can help those committees by involving as many people as possible.

Despite the objections, town council approved the policy.