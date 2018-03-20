Viistor’s Information Centre Relocating, Mayor says Town Presence in VIC Important

The Antigonish Visitor’s Information Centre is moving to a new home.

During last night’s council meeting, Antigonish Town Council heard a presentation from the VIC, who is in the process of moving to a new home in Nova Landing.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said this is a fantastic move.

Boucher said it’s up to the town to have a presence at the VIC and have people directed to the downtown.

The new location is much smaller than their current home, however Boucher said that doesn’t mean it won’t be effective, because the location is more important than the size.