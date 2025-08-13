Vintage Fire Truck the Lulan Returns Home to New Glasgow

There was a special presentation at the New Glasgow Fire Station 33 last night to celebrate the return of the Lulan, a vintage fire truck used following the events of the Halifax Explosion. It has been in Halifax since 2018.

On hand for the event was the Deputy Chief from Halifax Fire and Emergency Peter Andrews. The Halifax Fire Chief had to stay in Halifax because of the fires. Andrews spoke to the deep historical significance between the two fire departments that has stood the test of time, which continues to endure. New Glasgow rallied during the days that followed the Halifax Explosion in 1917, sending the Lulan, firefighters, doctors and nurses.

Halifax came to the aid of New Glasgow following Hurricane Fiona. A framed coin of the Lulan was presented to New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks and to New Glasgow Fire Chief Ross White. Coins were also presented to Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Tamara Young and to their Fire Chief.

Dicks also presented a photo of the New Glasgow 150 Legacy Art Piece to Young in celebration of a new chapter, the historical connection of the Lulan, named after Pictou Landing Chief James Lulan, and today’s connection, learning and friendship.