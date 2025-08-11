Vintage Fire Truck The Lulan Returns to New Glasgow as Part of the Town’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations

The celebrations for the New Glasgow 150th anniversary continue this week with a special presentation at the New Glasgow Fire Station 33 tomorrow.

Mayor Nancy Dicks said the event is celebrating the return of the Lulan, a vintage fire truck used following the events of the Halifax Explosion. The vehicle has been in Halifax since 2018, and will return to the area for the week for display.

The Halifax Fire Historic Society will also make a special presentation to the town on Tuesday August 12, 6 p.m. at the New Glasgow Fire Station 33.

The Carmichael-Stewart House Museum is hosting a Tuesday tea from 2-4 with New Glasgow Fire Chief Ross White. Afterwards people will walk to the station to view the Lulan.