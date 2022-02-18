Virtual Event as Part of Black History Month Hacked

An event hosted as part of Black History month was bombarded with racist statements Wednesday night.

As part of Black History Month celebrations, the African Nova Scotian Music Association was presenting a virtual performance headlined by African Nova Scotian artists and guest speakers. The event was co-sponsored by StFX’s President’s Office.

In a letter to the campus community, StFX president Andy Hakin stated the virtual event was ‘Zoom bombed’ for a few moments, including flashes of racist statements and unauthorized music overwhelming the presentation.

StFX VP of Students, Elizabeth Yeo, said she understands there have been increasing reports of similar incidents happening for online events. Yeo said the university’s response is one of anger and disappointment.

Yeo said the school has culturally relevant mental health support services available for anyone present at the event and would like to speak.