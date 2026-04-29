Virtual Urgent Care Now in Place at More than 20 Rural Hospitals in Nova Scotia

One of the proponents behind Virtual Urgent Care says the program is not to replace in-person care but to offer some assistance when a hospital’s emergency department is temporarily closed.

Dr. Jan Sommers is an emergency physician in Truro who is also the medical executive director in the Northern Zone. As well, Sommers is senior medical director for Virtual Urgent and Emergent Care Nova Scotia, the provincial program that brings virtual urgent care to Nova Scotia rural hospitals.

Sommers says it began as a pilot project in 2019.

Sommers says Virtual Urgent Care is now available at more than 20 rural hospitals across Nova Scotia. That includes Guysborough Memorial Hospital, Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso and the Strait Richmond Hospital.

Under this program, patients with health concerns such as coughs, colds, sprains, urinary tract infections and prescription refills could be seen virtually by a professional. If required, requisitions for blood work or x-rays could be ordered.