Visitor Restrictions Imposed at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising residents visitor restrictions are in place on 2 East & West, an acute care unit at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. The authority stated the restrictions are in place to limit the spread of flu-like illness among patients.

Those who visit the hospital are asked to keep it to two visitors at a time, either immediate family or next of kin, no children under the age of 12, wash their hands before and after visiting, and people who are sick are asked not to visit. People are also asked to follow any infection control measures in place such as wearing gloves, gowns, and masks.