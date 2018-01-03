Visitor Restrictions imposed in portions of R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home
The R.K. MacDonald Nursing home in Antigonish is partially closed due to a possible outbreak of Influenza. Visitation is restricted to family only on the Units of Maple Ridge and Brambleberry until further notice.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority advises that anyone who is experiencing flu like symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with the public when the flu is present in your home.