Visitor Restrictions removed at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital
Posted at 8:47 am on December 29, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting that visitor restrictions have been lifted at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. The restrictions were put in place last week to help limit the spread of flu among 2 East & West, an active care unit.
The authority says that although the restrictions have been lifted, people are asked to use caution when they visit the unit or any hospitals, community health centres and continuing care facilities.