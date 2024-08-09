Visitors Happy with Antigonish Highland Games

Organizers behind the Antigonish Highland Games heard back from visitors through an online customer feedback survey and the response was positive.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society and chair of the Highland Games, said 23 people took part in the survey, and 88 per cent of the respondents rated their experience at the games as great, adding there was no negative feedback. About 90 per cent of respondents stated they were likely to recommend the games friends and family.

As for potential changes going into the next edition of the games, Cochrane said the second beer tent added to the St. Andrew’s Street side of the field this year was a big hit.

After seeing the results of the survey, Cochrane said the games were very successful by every measure. He said the crowds were up and everyone seemed to have a good time. He thanked all sponsors, community volunteers, and everyone who helped out.