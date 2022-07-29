Visitors Returning to Pictou This Summer

Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said he is pleased to see the amount of visitors the area

received so far this summer and looks forward to a robust rest of the summer and early fall.

Ryan said the return of the Pictou Lobster Carnival after two years went over well, noting while people are still coming out of the cocoons after the pandemic, the town was very active and alive. He said the Carnival numbers were at least as good as, if not better, than they were pre-pandemic.

Upcoming events for Pictou include the Anniversary of the Ship Hector, HarvFest in October, music on the waterfront, as well as an outdoor music event planned for the downtown.