Volunteer Fair Organized for Antigonish

A number of local organizations in Antigonish Town and County are coming together with a common goal, to find more volunteers.

They have organized a Volunteer Fair for Tuesday in the Community Room at the People’s Place Library from noon to 1 and 5 to 6 pm.

One of the organizers of the event is Shayla MacDonald, the organization administrator for the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association. MacDonald says part of the reason for this fair is that over the past couple of years, many of these groups didn’t have an opportunity to recruit volunteers because of COVID-19 restrictions.

MacDonald says each participating organization in the volunteer fair will have a table where you can ask questions.

Up to a dozen organizations are participating in the Volunteer Fair, including ACALA, Antigonish Community Transit, the Community Health Board, CACL, Nova Scotia Works, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, The Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace.