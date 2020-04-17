Volunteers Come to the Aid of Front Line Health Care Workers

pandemic One such group are 31 sewers from the Inverness, Mabou and Whycocomagh areas who are making scrub hats for nurses at Inverness Consolidated Memorial and St. Martha’s Regional Hospitals. One of the sewers, Christene MacDonald of Mabou says they began making the scrub hats after nurses at the hospitals began to reach out to them. The call out for help was just over a week ago. MacDonald says since then her group has made about 250 hats. Local volunteers are lending a hand to help front line health care workers during the COVID-19pandemic One such group are 31 sewers from the Inverness, Mabou and Whycocomagh areas who are making scrub hats for nurses at Inverness Consolidated Memorial and St. Martha’s Regional Hospitals. One of the sewers, Christene MacDonald of Mabou says they began making the scrub hats after nurses at the hospitals began to reach out to them. The call out for help was just over a week ago. MacDonald says since then her group has made about 250 hats.

MacDonald says their work has expanded to making masks for the public.

MacDonald says she’s heard of other groups that have popped up in other areas and doing similar work such as Antigonish and Baddeck. She says the demand is great.