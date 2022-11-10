Volunteers Recognized this Week at At a Ceremony in Halifax

Volunteers from across Nova Scotia were honoured at a special ceremony in Halifax this week.

The event, hosted by Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc saw 70 Nova Scotians honoured in the 48th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards Ceremony. There were 67 respresentative awards and three specialty awards for Youth Volunteer, Family Volunteer and Nova Scotia Strong.

Local recipents included Amanda Benoit of the Potlotek First Nation, Ryan Costello of Victoria County, Grace DeWolfe of Richmond County, Deacon Berkley Guthro of Port Hawkesbury, Richmond County’s Holly Matthews, Herman John Pierro of Wagmatcook First Nation and the We’koqma’q Women Group.

Other local recipents are Pictou’s Hugh and Sandra Campbell, Cheryl Denny of the Pictou Landing First Nation, Tracey Hale of Stellarton, Ruth Legge of the District of St. Mary’s, Karen MacDonald of Antigonish County, Pictou County’s Arlene MacGregor, Westville’s Shaun MacLaughlin and Jim McKenna of New Glasgow.

Others from the local area that have been honoured are Susan O’Handley of the District of Guysborough, Kenny Pellerin of Antigonish, Mulgrave’s Charlie Skinner and Kennedy Tupper of Trenton.

A complete list of volunteers honoured can be found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/nonprofitsector/documents/program-48th-provincial-volunteer-awards.pdf