Volunteers with Cheticamp’s Gypsum Mine Trail launch Fund-Raising Campaign to Purchase a Critical Piece of Property

A popular tourist destination in the Cheticamp area is looking for your help. Gypsum Mine

Trail welcomes thousands of visitors a year, an attraction run entirely by volunteers. The multipurpose trail is the second busiest outdoor destination on Cape Breton Island, after the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

One of the volunteers, Andre Bourgeois says it’s launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000. Bourgeois says the money raised will be utilized for several purposes.

The closing date to purchase the property is the end of May.

To contribute to the campaign, following this link to the GoFundMe page for Gypsum Mine Trail: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-gypsum-mine-trail-laide?member=17631825&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer