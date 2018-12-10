VON Antigonish Fund-raiser Planned with the Christmas Story in Words and Music

It’s a take on the Christmas Story with charity in mind.

The Victorian Order of Nurses Antigonish is offering a presentation of The Christmas Story in music and words at St. James United Church on December 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.. The event will will be followed by a Christmas Cake sale and refreshments.

Greg Fallon, board chair for the VON in Antigonish, said they have been trying to raise awareness for VON throughout the year. He credited Martha Palmer, board volunteer and a nurse with VON, with getting the event off the ground.

The funds raised will go towards supporting the VON’s activities in town such as meals on wheels, transportation, adult day care, and others.

Tickets are available at select businesses and at the door on the night of the event. For more information please call Donalda at 902-863-2547.