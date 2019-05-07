VON Antigonish organizing a fundraiser with a Mother’s Day Theme

It’s a good time for a good cause.

VON Antigonish is organizing Music For Mom, an afternoon concert featuring Scottish, Irish, and maritime folk songs. The event is set to run from 4-6 p.m. on May 11.

Shane St. George, co-chair of Antigonish VON, said the event is an important fundraiser for the VON and a nice way to celebrate moms. The VON usually holds fundraisers twice a year. They held a similar concert around Christmas, which was sold out.

The event will feature a similar line up as the VON’s Christmas fundraiser. Featured artists include Mike Arless, Campbell Calder, Martha Palmer, Mike Melchin, and Andrew Stalker, and others. There will also be snacks and a chance for people to mingle.

Tickets are available at the door and can be purchased ahead of time at the Antigonish Five to Dollar or the VON office at the Antigonish Market Square. You can also reach the VON at 902-863-5700.