VON Launches a New Brand

VON Antigonish hosted a launch for the new VON brand earlier this month. Elizabeth MacDonald, district executive director for VON Antigonish and Cape Breton, said VON was looking for a way to reconnect with residents. MacDonald said a study showed some residents weren’t aware of the VON’s work.

Speaking about the new brand itself, MacDonald said it introduces a new mission, vision, and value for the organization. She said it focuses on living life to its fullest.

MacDonald said VON provides home and community care, provides programs supporting independent living, and runs several programs including transportation and call reminders for medication. She said they are looking at a meal program and provide other services throughout the year through their community supports program.

The VON volunteer program relies entirely on donations.