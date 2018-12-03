VON Presents “The Christmas Story”

Join VON on Friday, December 14th at St. James United Church as they celebrate The Christmas Story in music and carols. Refreshments will be available, followed by a Christmas Cake Sale.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person, $15 per couple or $20 for a family.

All proceeds will go to support VON Community Support Services.

Tickets available at the door or Antigonish Five to a Dollar, Haliburton’s Pharmacy, Hawthorne Convenience, the Antigonish Farmers Market, and the VON office