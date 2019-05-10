VON’s Music for Mom Fundraiser set for Antigonish Saturday

The VON is hosting a concert this weekend in celebration of mothers.

Music for Mom is a VON fundraiser set for the St. James United Church on Saturday, running from 4-6 p.m.. The event will feature a similar line up as the VON’s sold out Christmas fundraiser, with artists including Mike Arless, Campbell Calder, Martha Palmer, Mike Melchin, and Andrew Stalker, and others. There will also be snacks and a chance for people to mingle.

Karen Armstrong, co-chair of Antigonish VON, said all of the proceeds will remain in Antigonish and help VON fund their various local programs.

Tickets are available at the door and can be purchased ahead of time at the Antigonish Five to Dollar or the VON office at the Antigonish Market Square. You can also reach the VON at 902-863-5700.