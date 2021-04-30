Tim Horton's Antigonish
Vosman family raises over $13,000 for CACL Antigonish and L’Arche

A big boost for CACL Antigonish and L’Arche.  The two organizations will split $13,783 from a

Members of the Vosman family with CACL Antigonish  and L’Arche representatives and participants as they present $13,783 to the two organizations from their recent fund-raiser (Contributed photo)

fund-raiser organized in memory of Bernie Vosman, who passed away in 2018.   Initially, the Vosman family raised funds for the two organizations that meant so much to Bernie through a bowling event, but that had to be cancelled this year and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernie’s sister Joan McGillivray says the money has been raised in a variety of ways.
This year’s fund-raiser garnered over $5,000 more than the 2020 event .  CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says it’s a testament to the hard work of the Vosman family
To date, the family has raised more than $40,000 for the two organizations.