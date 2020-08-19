Vosman Family Supports CACL Antigonish and L’Arche

family has held a fund-raiser in memory of Bernie Vosman, to support the two organizations that meant so such to him. Bernie Vosman died in 2018. This year, the family raised $8,580 to be split between CACL and L’Arche. To date, the family has raised about $30,000.
CACL Antigonish and L’Arche received a special financial gift this week. Since 2018, the Vosman
Bernie’s sister Joan McGillivray, says the local community has been very generous.
In the past couple of years the family raised money through a bowling event, but it was cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGillivray says the money was raised through donations from local businesses, a wine challenge, a silent auction and a raffle on a bench donated by CACL