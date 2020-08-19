Antigonish Crime Prevention
Vosman Family Supports CACL Antigonish and L’Arche

CACL Antigonish and L’Arche received a special financial gift this week.  Since 2018, the Vosman

Members of the Vosman famiily present more than $8,500 they have raise to CACL Antigonish and L’Arche

family has held a fund-raiser in memory of Bernie Vosman, to support the two organizations that meant so such to him.  Bernie Vosman died in 2018.  This year, the family raised $8,580 to be split between CACL and L’Arche. To date, the family has raised about $30,000.

Bernie’s sister Joan McGillivray, says the local community has been very generous.
In the past couple of years the family raised money through a bowling event, but it was cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGillivray says the money was raised through donations from local businesses, a wine challenge, a silent auction and a raffle on a bench donated by CACL