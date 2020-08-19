Vosman Family Supports CACL Antigonish and L’Arche

CACL Antigonish and L’Arche received a special financial gift this week. Since 2018, the Vosman family has held a fund-raiser in memory of Bernie Vosman, to support the two organizations that meant so such to him. Bernie Vosman died in 2018. This year, the family raised $8,580 to be split between CACL and L’Arche. To date, the family has raised about $30,000.

Bernie’s sister Joan McGillivray, says the local community has been very generous.

In the past couple of years the family raised money through a bowling event, but it was cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGillivray says the money was raised through donations from local businesses, a wine challenge, a silent auction and a raffle on a bench donated by CACL