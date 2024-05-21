Voters in Pictou West Choose a New MLA today in a By-Election

Voters in the provincial riding of Pictou West go to the polls today in a by-election.

Four candidates are on the ballot; Marco MacLeod of the PC’s, Liberal Mary Wooldridge-Elliot, Melinda MacKenize of the NDP and the Green Party’s Clare Brett.

The by-election was called after incumbent Karla MacFarlane announced her retirement from politics.

There are close to 12,000 registered voters in Pictou West.

As of Monday evening, 2,611 residents of Pictou West cast their ballots in early voting at the returning office, the advance poll or by mail-in ballot.

Polls are open today from 8 am to 8 pm. Residents of Pictou West can vote today at their designated poll location or at the returning office at 49 Pine Tree Road in Pictou.

For more information about the by-election, including where you can vote, visit www.electionsnovascotia.ca or call 1-888-575-8901.

Final results of the by-election will be posted on our web site, www.989xfm.ca after the polls close.