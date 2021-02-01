Voting begins to Choose New Leader of Nova Scotia Liberal Party

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party chooses their new leader this week. Party delegates begin voting virtually today. Voting will continue until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The three candidates seeking the party leadership, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, Iain Rankin and Labi Kousoulis made their final speeches in a virtual event Sunday evening.

After the close of voting on Saturday, the party will hold a virtual leadership convention starting at 5 p.m. There will be tribute to outgoing leader and Premier Stephen McNeil. McNeil will also speak to the virtual convention. Results of the first ballot and possibly second ballot voting will be announced early Saturday evening, followed by a speech by the next leader of the party.