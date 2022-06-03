Voting Options discussed in District 2 Special Election at Inverness Municipal Council

Before the new councillor for District 2 is elected on Saturday, Inverness Municipal Council discussed voting options.

Returning Officer Tanya Tibbo said at yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood that

718 had people voted, and more than 10 per cent of electors voted on Thursday alone.

Tibbo said the municipality received more than 150 calls from residents, with the majority saying it only took them 35-40 seconds to cast their vote. And for those who didn’t receive voter PINs, the municipality printed off copies and took them to their residences.

Tibbo noted that the municipality has also set up a computer at the library in Margaree to allow people to vote.

In response to a comment from District 1 Alfred Poirier that he has heard that some people were unable to vote, Tibbo said some birth dates were recorded incorrectly by Elections Nova Scotia enumerators.

The candidates for district 2 are Alfred Aucoin, Shaun Bennett, John Carmichael, Seph Peters, Blair W. Phillips, and Rob Romard.

The municipality added that electors requiring assistance should call the Voter Help Line at 902-787-2274.