Wade Tibbo appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Pictou County Partnership

The board of directors of the Pictou County Partnership has appointed Wade Tibbo as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Tibbo, a Pictou County resident and the former director of business development and Innovation for the partnership, stated he is excited to leverage his experience and passion to drive the Pictou County Partnership forward.

Wade Tibbo (Pictou County Partnership photo)

The partnership is one of the province’s regional enterprise networks, and Tibbo said he hopes to double-down on work the partnership has been doing for a number of years.

A release from the partnership states Tibbo helped establish the micro loan program in collaboration with the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce and East Coast Credit Union, and the innovative newcomer business navigation program.


