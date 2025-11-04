Wagmatcook Man Charged with Trafficking following a Police Search of a Local Residence

The Inverness Richmond Street Crimes Enforcement Unit (SCEU) has charged a Wagmatcook man for drug trafficking after executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

On October 31, Inverness Richmond SCEU lead the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Fishery Road, Wagmatcook First Nation. During the search, officers safely arrested a man and located and seized a quantity of cocaine, as well as cash and a variety of weapons.

Isaac Francis, 37, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. Francis had a first court appearance on October 31 and was released by the courts pending future court appearances.

Officers also seized multiple firearms and other weapons during the search warrant execution. The investigation is ongoing and may result in further weapons-related charges.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.