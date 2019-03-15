Walk with A Doc Program begins this Weekend in Pictou County

People in Pictou County looking to stay active this spring have a new option.

The Walk with a Doc program made its way to Pictou County, with organized walks starting this Saturday and then continuing on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. People will be able to get some exercise and have questions answered by a physician.

Dr. Brad MacDougall said the Walk with a Doc initiative started in 2005, thanks to a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. There are now about 500 chapters worldwide. After speaking with doctors in Truro who experienced success with the project, MacDougall said they wanted to bring it to Pictou County.

He said they will start out at the Pictou County Wellness Centre indoor track and then move outside hopefully when the weather gets better. He said Active Pictou County has been a great in getting the initiative off the ground.

People who are interested in taking part can visit the Walk with a Doc Pictou County Facebook page, or call Active Pictou County at 902-759-3502.