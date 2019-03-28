Wallace to Drive “Cat Car for Kids” at IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway

NASCAR racer Kenny Wallace will drive the ‘Cat Car for Kids’ in the 2019 edition of the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis on July 20 at Riverside International Speedway.

This is the 12th year for the ‘Cat Car for Kids’, marking a long-term relationship between

Toromont Cat, Riverside International Speedway, Steve and Marie Lewis, and the IWK Foundation. This year, the car will feature branding which will incorporate it into the 50th-anniversary celebrations for Riverside International Speedway.

The ‘Cat Car for Kids’ has grown to become a brand of its own and an integral element of the IWK 250. The ‘Cat Car for Kids’ is recognizable by the dozens of signatures on it which are collected when the car and driver visit the IWK Health Centre in Halifax as part of the IWK 250 weekend. Since 2008 drivers of the ‘Cat Car for Kids’ have included Aric Almirola, Marcos Ambrose, Matt Crafton, Ricky Craven, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Mark Martin, David Reutimann, Regan Smith, and Kenny Wallace – the latter two the only celebrity drivers to win the IWK 250.

The ‘Cat Car for Kids’ is fielded out of the Nova Racing shop in Antigonish. Wallace will be a teammate to 2016 IWK 250 champion and 2015 Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour champion Donald Chisholm.

The IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis kicks off on Wednesday, July 17. Thursday, July 18 sees practice for the IWK 250 and the annual IWK 250 Tailgate Party, this year featuring a concert by east coast music legends, The Matt Minglewood Band. Friday it’s the Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 and the Maritime League of Legends, and Saturday is the IWK 250, a championship points event for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour.

The IWK 250 helps raise awareness and funding for the IWK Health Centre with more than $450,000 donated to the IWK Foundation since 2007.