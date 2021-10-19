There is a black and white shih-tzu dog wandering in the area of the Dairy Queen in Antigonish. Staff now have him/her in the store and he/she can be picked up there.
The Town of Antigonish is taking steps to address speeding in the Arbour Drive area. http://bit.ly/3AWiqaz
Wyldes Bridge Construction is Expected for 202212:32 pm | Read Full Article
At the regular council meeting in Mulgrave on Monday members of the gallery asked council for the status of the construction schedule for Wyldes Bridge on Main Street. The span, currently serviced by a Bailey bridge, was originally scheduled for construction this fall. Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the tender for the construction of the […]
Calls to RCMP from Mulgrave Increasing12:31 pm | Read Full Article
At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave on Monday night council discussed an increase in calls to the RCMP over the past two years. The increase in calls had been discussed at a recent Police Advisory Committee meeting Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm attended. In 2019, Mulgrave logged 50 calls to the RCMP, […]
Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier and Patrick Kyte named St. FX...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Giraudier, a first year Science student from Assiniboia, Sask. earned a big win in the X net Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory over previously undefeated UNB. She had 39 saves on the night, including turning aside two shooters in the […]