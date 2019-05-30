Wandering: A large bernese mix dog with a collar is wandering loose on the #7 Highway, next to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lochaber.
The CEO of Paqtnkek's Bayside Development Corporation says she's looking forward to her new role. Rose Paul, who was Paqtnkek's Director of Lands and Economic Development was was elevated to her new post recently. https://t.co/qKKX8HyKc2
Paramedics from across the province, including a number locally were honoured for their long service. https://t.co/ZtLE8uw2bG
RCMP in Pictou County Charge Three Motorists with Impaired D...12:26 pm | Read Full Article
Three men face charges after police responded to a pair of collisions in a 12 hour span. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, Pictou District RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 106 near Granton. An investigation revealed the 26-year-old male driver from Colchester County was impaired at the time of the collision. […]
Local Parademics Awarded Long Service Medals10:45 am | Read Full Article
Several local paramedics were honoured for decades of long service. A ceremony was held yesterday at Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax where 84 individuals were recognized. Among local parademics that received medals for 20 years service were Trevor Cruickshank of Antigonish, Krista Hanley from Cheticamp, Jason Helpard of Mulgrave as well as Colin Moore […]
St. FX X-Men Basketball adds Ontario Power Forward Sidney Ok...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in Brantford. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in […]