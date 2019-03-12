Looking to purchase a recorder player. If you have one for sale please call 902-860-4060
St. FX University has suspended a student as police investigate an alleged sexual assault. https://t.co/0xhhXDmrIr
The province's capital budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a significant amount for health care. https://t.co/Bdd1Ci3n6l
St. FX University Suspends Student, as Police Investigate an...1:43 pm | Read Full Article
StFX University has suspended a student accused of sexual assault. On Saturday morning, administration at the university sent a letter to staff and students stating the school was informed criminal charges are being laid against a student in relation to an alleged drug-facilitated sexual assault. StFX suspended the student, who is not permitted on […]
Several Local Medical Facilities Temporarily Close Emergency...12:55 pm | Read Full Article
Several local hospital emergency departments are facing temporary closures this week. The emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed today, it reopens at 4 this afternoon. At the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, the emergency department will close at 7 a.m. tomorrow and reopens at 8 Thursday morning. The emergency department […]
Hockey’s Lindsay Donovan, Mark Tremaine named St. FX A...8:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sport of hockey. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women hockey defence Lindsay Donovan. Donovan played two strong playoff games for the X-Women in the AUS championship final in two close one-goal losses to St. Thomas. She had an assist in game […]