WTB: an exerciser twister. (it is something you stand on and twist your upper body) Call 1-902- 735-2444
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are 35 active cases of the virus, down three from Sunday. Two people are in hospital, in ICU. Nova Scotia […]
Charges have been laid following a drug seizure in Louisdale late last week. Richmond County RCMP officers searched a home in the community on Friday and nabbed a quantity of hydromorphone, cocaine, a cellular device and other drug paraphernalia. A man and a woman were arrested at the scene. 58-year-old Herbert Joseph Sampson of Louisdale […]
The NHL’s St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Colten Ellis of River Denys to a three-year entry level contract. In announcing the signing, the Blues say the contract will begin with the 2021-22 season. The 20-year-old Ellis, who plays with the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders was drafted by St. Louis in the third round of the […]