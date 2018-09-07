Wanted to buy: a driver’s door to fit a 1996 Dodge Dakota truck. Call 902-318-5276.
The Electoral Boundaries Commission has several draft proposals of interest to local voters. One would be to re-instate the former riding of Richmond. Another is to create a separate district in the Cheticamp area, or merge it with Richmond. https://t.co/uICMBr7IcE
Late Bus: 225, Richmond, John MacDonald, Felix Marchand Education Centre,Richmond Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning.
Glace Bay native Sergeant Darryl MacMullin becomes Richmond ...2:16 pm | Read Full Article
Richmond County RCMP has a new district commander. He’s Sergeant Darryl MacMullin, who has been with the RCMP since 2007. Most recently, MacMullin, a Glace Bay native, was stationed in Hopedale, Newfoundland and Labrador; one of three postings he’s had in the province. He’s also worked in Inuvik and was an investigator with Federal, Serious […]
An Opportunity to be Mayor For a Day In New Glasgow2:12 pm | Read Full Article
A local municipality is looking for residents to sit in the proverbial driver’s seat. The Town of New Glasgow is holding a Mayor For A Day contest for local students in Grades 10-12. The application asks interested students to lost their top three ideas for making New Glasgow a better place to live and work […]
St. FX Athletics announces 2018 class for Sports Hall of Fam...2:13 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Athletics department recently announced this year’s inductees into the StFX Sports Hall of Fame. Inducted in the Athlete category are Eugene Belliveau, a football player from the class of 1980, Adele Belliveau, a basketball and field hockey player from the class of 1984, Glen MacDougall, a soccer player from the class of 1987, […]