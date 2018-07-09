Wanted: a used TV in good working order. Reasonably priced. 902-867-3492
Chase the Ace fever has arrived again in Inverness County. This time it’s in the Margaree area, where the jackpot is expected to climb to more than $1.2 million for the next draw. There’s just two cards left. Proceeds from Chase the Ace goest to the Margaree and Northeast Margaree Volunteer Fire Departments. One of the main […]
The price at the pump is up for the third week in a row. Gasoline jumped three cents a litre overnight in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.29.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.30.2 in Cape Breton. Diesel […]
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]