War Amps Key Tags in the Mail to local residents

War Amps program. Spokesperson James Jordan says War Amps was launched following the conclusion of World War One. Coming soon to your mail box, War Amps Key Tags. They are being sent to residents of Northeastern Nova Scotia this week. This is the 100th anniversary of theWar Amps program. Spokesperson James Jordan says War Amps was launched following the conclusion of World War One.

The Key Tag Service started following World War Two. It continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities. Since the Key Tag Service began, more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys have been returned to their owners.