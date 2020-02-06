Warden says Pictou County remains quiet following Northern Pulp closure

Picotu County Warden Robert Parker said the community has been quiet following the January 31 shutdown at the Northern Pulp mill. Parker said he doesn’t think there is a lot of talk going around at the moment, noting he feels people are wondering what might be the next step. He said there was a lot of tension in the community between those in favour of the mill and those who wanted changes to the Boat Harbour treatment facility.

Parker said the county is working with the Picotu County regional enterprise network, noting he suspects there will be a meeting with those with an interest in the forestry industry sometime soon.

The long term solutions need to be worked on, said Parker, adding he thinks all of the municipalities in Picotu County are looking to the REN to help with that process. He said it will take time and good will to get the county back together again.