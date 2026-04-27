Wastewater Lift Station in Port Hood to Be Replaced

The replacement of a wastewater lift station begins today in Port Hood. Inverness County officials say materials will be delivered to the site throughout the week.

Construction will begin next week.

The lift station, located at the intersection of Main and Convent Streets was installed in the 1970’s and is now at the end of its useful cycle.

A wastewater lift station is a pressurized system that moves sewer from lower to higher elevations.

The work is expected to be completed mid-summer.

County officials says most of the work will take place off the roadway. However they add a section of work will cause a reduction to one lane of traffic. There will be no planned interruptions to municipal wastewater services during this project.