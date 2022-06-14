Water and Sewer Project in Stellarton to Cost More than Council had Budgeted

Rising costs meant a new approval from Stellarton town council for a water and sewer project. SW Weeks presented the winning bid of $1.36 Million for work to be done on Marie Street.

While it met the technical demands of the tender, it was well over one hundred thousand dollars more than what council had budgeted. It was recommended by the town engineer to approve the project rather than wait, as there are no guarantees the proposed costs wouldn’t go up even more in the near future.

With enough money in capital reserves to cover the overruns – helped by the extra money from the province’s doubled MFC Grant last year – council awarded the Marie Street water and sewer tender to SW Weeks.