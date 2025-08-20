Water Available for Antigonish County Residents Having Issues or Water Shortages with their Dug Wells

The Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Organization announced it received a supply of drinking water from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Organization to support County residents who rely on dug wells and are experiencing water shortages or issues with their personal drinking water.

Eligible residents may collect up to 4 litres of drinking water per person, per day, for a maximum of 4 people per household. Water is available for pickup at the Municipal Public Works Office, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while supplies last. To qualify, residents must live in Antigonish County in a year-round residence, and rely on a dug well that is dry, low, or where drinking water is being actively conserved.

When picking up water, residents will be asked to provide their name, civic address, and confirm that they are on a dug well.

For more information call the Municipal Public Works Office at 902-863-5004 or 902-863-0326