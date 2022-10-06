Water Damage to Marguerite Hall More Significant Than Initial Estimates

Repairs to St. FX University’s Marguerite Hall, the building that sustained the most damage from

Fiona will take longer than expected. President Andy Hakin says the water damage was more substantive than initially thought.

Hakin hopes the roof at Marguerite Hall will be fully repaired before Christmas, but that is contingent on delivery of materials to the site and how quickly the work can be done.

Hakin says some nursing classes were relocated, but the main facilities are not affected. Classrooms in Camden Hall and the simulation centre remain operational.

As for students in residence who were re-located from Marguerite Hall, Hakin is hopeful the students can return to Marguerite for the winter term.